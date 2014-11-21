(Adds further details on court hearing, background)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Nov 21 A U.S. judge on Friday gave
final approval to Apple Inc's agreement to pay $450
million to resolve claims it harmed consumers by conspiring with
five publishers to raise e-book prices.
During a hearing in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Denise
Cote approved what she called a "highly unusual" accord. It
calls for Apple to pay $400 million to as many as 23 million
consumers if the company is unsuccessful in appealing a ruling
that found it liable for antitrust violations.
The $400 million comes on top of earlier settlements with
five publishers in the case, which provided $166 million for
e-book purchasers.
Apple agreed to the settlement in June, ahead of a damages
trial set for two months later in which attorneys general in 33
states and territories and lawyers for a class of consumers were
expected to seek up to $840 million.
During Friday's hearing, Cote said it was an "unusually
structured settlement, especially for one arrived at on the eve
of trial."
The deal allows Apple to continue to appeal Cote's July 2013
ruling that Apple had violated antitrust laws by colluding with
the publishers to drive up e-book prices and impede rivals such
as Amazon.com Inc.
That accord calls for Apple to pay $400 million to consumers
and $50 million to lawyers if Cote's findings are upheld on
appeal, and nothing if the Cupertino, California-based company
wins its appeal.
If the appeals court overturns Cote and returns the case to
her, perhaps for a new trial, Apple would owe $50 million to
consumers and $20 million to lawyers.
While the deal was unusual, Cote said she understood why the
plaintiffs decided to go with it, given delay tactics by Apple.
An Apple spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.
The ruling finding Apple liable followed a non-jury trial in
lawsuits filed in 2012 by the U.S. Justice Department and states
attorneys general against Apple and the publishers.
The publishers include Lagardere SCA's Hachette
Book Group Inc, News Corp's HarperCollins Publishers
LLC, Penguin Group (USA) Inc, CBS Corp's Simon &
Schuster Inc and Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH's
Macmillan.
A federal appeals court is scheduled to hear Apple's appeal
Dec. 15.
The case is In Re: Electronic Books Antitrust Litigation,
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
11-md-02293.
