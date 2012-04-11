WASHINGTON, April 11 The U.S. Justice Department
will "pursue vigorously" its antitrust lawsuit against Apple and
two publishing houses over allegations that they conspired to
fix prices for electronic books, the head of the agency's
antitrust division, Sharis Pozen, said on Thursday.
The department settled with three other publishers who were
accused of participating in the alleged scheme, and they will
have to end their "most-favored nation" agreements with Apple
and other e-book retailers, U.S. Attorney Eric Holder said.