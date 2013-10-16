By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Oct 16 Michael Bromwich, a
high-profile attorney who recently served as the top U.S.
offshore drilling watchdog, has been appointed to monitor Apple
Inc's antitrust compliance following a court ruling
that the world's largest technology company had conspired to fix
e-book prices.
Bromwich will oversee Apple's antitrust policies and
procedures for two years under the order issued by U.S. District
Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan on Wednesday. Bernard Nigro, the
chair of the antitrust department at the law firm Fried Frank,
was appointed to assist Bromwich in his duties.
Judge Cote ruled on the case in July and in September
imposed restrictions on Apple such as requiring an external
monitor.
Bromwich's practice at the law firm Goodwin Procter in
Washington, D.C., is focused on internal investigations,
compliance and monitoring.
Bromwich was one of two candidates proposed by the Justice
Department.
A former federal prosecutor in New York, Bromwich was part
of the government's trial team against Oliver North, the former
Marine Corps lieutenant colonel who was a central figure in the
Iran-Contra affair. In the 1990s, Bromwich served as inspector
general for the Justice Department.
President Obama appointed Bromwich to head the U.S. offshore
drilling regulator in the wake of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil
spill, after the agency came under fire for failing to
adequately monitor oil and gas development.
In addition to his work as a litigator, Bromwich also runs
his own strategic consulting firm, the Bromwich Group.
"I am deeply honored to have been selected by the court to
serve as the monitor in this matter," Bromwich said in a brief
statement.
An Apple spokesman said the company had no immediate comment
on the appointment.
Cote ruled in July that Apple was liable for conspiring with
five publishers to raise e-book prices above those established
by the dominant retailer in the market, Amazon.com. The
publishers have all settled with regulators.
Her injunction setting limits on the types of agreements
Apple could sign with publishers, as well as a compliance
monitor, was issued Sept. 6.
Apple is appealing her ruling and has denied that it engaged
in price-fixing.
The case is U.S. v. Apple Inc et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 12-02826.