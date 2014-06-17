June 17 Apple Inc reached an
out-of-court settlement with U.S. states and other complainants
in an e-book price-fixing class action lawsuit on Monday,
effectively avoiding a trial in which the iPad maker faced more
than $800 million in claims.
U.S. District Judge in Manhattan Denise Cote ordered the
parties to submit a filing to seek approval of their settlement
within 30 days.
The terms of the settlement, which still needs court
approval, have not been revealed.
The U.S. Department of Justice sued Apple and five
publishers in April 2012, accusing them of working together
illegally to increase e-book prices.
Since then, 33 states and U.S. territories have separately
sued Apple on behalf of their consumers, while individual
consumers in other states and territories filed a class action
lawsuit.
The complainants are seeking up to $840 million in damages
for e-book customers. The exact amount of damages was to be
litigated at a trial scheduled for July 14.
The publishers - Hachette Book Group, HarperCollins
Publishers, Penguin Group (USA) Inc, Macmillan and Simon &
Schuster Inc, previously agreed to pay more than $166 million to
settle related antitrust charges.
Last July, a federal court found Apple liable for colluding
with the publishers after a separate non-jury trial in a case
brought by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Judge Cote found that Apple took part in a price-fixing
conspiracy to fight online retailer Amazon.com Inc's
dominance in the e-book market.
Apple is appealing that decision and Monday's settlement is
contingent on the outcome of that appeal.
"As set forth in the memorandum of understanding, any
payment to be made by Apple under the settlement agreement will
be contingent on the outcome of that appeal," Steve Berman of
Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, the plaintiffs' lead lawyer, wrote
in a letter to the judge.
Berman declined to comment on the settlement until the final
papers are filed. Kristin Huguet, a spokeswoman for Apple, also
declined to comment on the settlement.
The cases are in the U.S. District Court for the Southern
District of New York, case no: 11-md-2293 and 12-cv-03394.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)