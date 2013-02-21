Feb 21 Star hedge fund manager David Einhorn has
a new product that he wants Apple Inc. to offer: the
iPref.
In an unusual hour-long public conference call on Thursday,
Einhorn, who has filed a lawsuit against Apple as part of an
effort to get the iPhone and iPad maker to distribute more of
its $137 billion cash pile, detailed the merits of distributing
perpetual preferred stock to reward investors and boost a share
price that he says is undervalued.
"This is not complicated, it's merely unfamiliar," Einhorn
said about his perpetual preferred stock idea. "Here's the
product that Apple doesn't yet know it needs," he said, a riff
on the mantra of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs that consumers
don't know what they want.
Einhorn's firm, Greenlight Capital, currently holds 1.3
million Apple shares, now worth nearly $600 million.
Einhorn said Apple should use $47 billion in cash to issue
preferred stock with a quarterly dividend of 50 cents in
perpetuity. The stock would be in high demand, he said, because
"savers across the country" are in desperate need of yield.
"It has a base value of $50 and pays a dividend of $2 per
year," he said. "Apple can redeem them for face value, but
shareholders should not anticipate getting the face value. They
should expect to receive 50 cents per quarter, every quarter,
forever."
Colin Gillis, an analyst at BGC Partners, said the
conference call by Einhorn, who like most hedge fund managers
typically makes few disclosures about his investment views
beyond required regulatory filings, was a plus for him.
"I think it helped his plight," Gillis said. "He laid out a
well articulated pitch. He broke down various scenarios, showed
what would happen under different cases or expected outcomes. He
makes a compelling case"
As of the end of December, Apple had $137.1 billion in cash,
up 68 percent from the end of its 2011 fiscal year on Sept. 24,
2011. More than two-thirds of that amount is held overseas.
Einhorn went on his public attack in early February with the
suggestion for perpetual preferred stock. He then sued the
company over the formulation of its proxy statement. Einhorn is
seeking an injunction to block a Feb. 27 shareholders' vote on
"Proposal 2" in Apple's proxy statement, which would abolish a
system for issuing preferred stock at the company's discretion.
Apple has since said it will consider the idea for the
stock, though CEO Tim Cook has dismissed the lawsuit over the
proxy statement as a "silly sideshow."
"There are very few high-quality issuers that approach
Apple's quality," Einhorn said. "IBM's paper yields the same as
Microsoft's. We think Apple's should at least trade as high."
Einhorn believes iPrefs should trade at an 80-basis-point
spread to 30-year Treasuries. "Over time, the iPrefs should be
highly liquid. We expect the market to accept the iPrefs as a
premium quality instruments."
Overall, iPref's could yield 4 percent, and to receive that
"from someone who can't fail is quite exciting," Einhorn added.
Einhorn said that once iPrefs are distributed, the annual
dividend payment on them would be $1.9 billion. Annual earnings
per share estimates would then be reduced by $2, offsetting the
amount of the dividend. For example, Apple's earnings for the
current fiscal year would be $43 per share, Einhorn said.
"That would reduce the common stock price to $430," he said.
"But it adds value of $50, for $480, which is $30 higher than
the current stock price."
Einhorn predicts that if iPrefs were distributed at a ratio
of five shares for every common stock, they would pay out $250
to investors, while lowering the stock price from $450 to $350.
But when the value of the iPrefs is figured in with the new
common stock price, the value would be $600 per share.
Apple's shares on Thursday closed down 0.6 percent at
$446.06. The shares had traded as low as $442.82 before
Einhorn's call.
"While iPref distribution combined with existing dividend
would exceed existing cash flows, we think it could fund it
through the existing domestic cash balance and future cash flow
without ever depleting the cash balance."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan in New York and Poornima Gupta in
San Francisco; Additional reporting by Sam Forgione in New York;
Editing by Leslie Adler)