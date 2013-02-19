NEW YORK Feb 19 A U.S. judge made no immediate
ruling Tuesday on hedge fund star David Einhorn's legal attack
on Apple Inc, but said the hedge fund had shown a
"likelihood of success" if the case goes forward.
U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan in New York reserved
decision on hedge fund Greenlight Capital's request to block a
Feb. 27 shareholder vote on one of Apple's shareholder
proposals. That proposal would eliminate the iPhone maker's
ability to issue preferred stock without investor approval.
"Candidly I do think the likelihood of success is in favor
for Greenlight," Sullivan said.
Sullivan said he would now focus on whether Greenlight would
be irreparably harmed if the vote moves forward. He did not
specify when he would issue a ruling on Greenlight's request for
an injunction.