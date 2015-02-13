Bitcoin surges to all-time high above $1,700
NEW YORK Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
WASHINGTON Apple has hundreds of employees working on an electric car project to rival GM, Nissan and Tesla, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
The paper, quoting people familiar with the matter, said the project was code-named "Titan" and had an initial design of a vehicle resembling a minivan.
It said an Apple spokesman declined to comment.
The Financial Times first reported the story.
(Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Eric Beech)
MONTREAL/PARIS A United Nations agency has launched an effort to craft global guidance for the use of laptops and other portable electronics in passenger aircraft cabins after selective bans by the United States and Britain upset airline passengers as well as Middle Eastern carriers.