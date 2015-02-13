Workers prepare for the opening of an Apple store in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chance Chan

WASHINGTON Apple has hundreds of employees working on an electric car project to rival GM, Nissan and Tesla, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The paper, quoting people familiar with the matter, said the project was code-named "Titan" and had an initial design of a vehicle resembling a minivan.

It said an Apple spokesman declined to comment.

The Financial Times first reported the story.

(Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Eric Beech)