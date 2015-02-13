BRIEF-Toyota says construction of Mexico plant continuing as planned
* as U.S. industry competition increases, we want to make sure we do not enter a price war; we plan to adequately control incentives -executive
WASHINGTON Feb 13 Apple has hundreds of employees working on an electric car project to rival GM , Nissan and Tesla, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
The paper, quoting people familiar with the matter, said the project was code-named "Titan" and had an initial design of a vehicle resembling a minivan.
It said an Apple spokesman declined to comment.
The Financial Times first reported the story.
(Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Eric Beech)
* as U.S. industry competition increases, we want to make sure we do not enter a price war; we plan to adequately control incentives -executive
TOKYO, May 10 Japanese stocks edged up to hover at 17-month highs as a weak yen trend supported sentiment, but gains were limited by fears arising from U.S. President Donald Trump's sacking of his FBI director and North Korea's nuclear programme.