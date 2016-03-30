By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 30 The American Civil
Liberties Union on Wednesday said it had identified 63 cases
across the U.S. in which the federal government asked for a
court order compelling Apple Inc or Google to help
access devices seized during investigations.
The cases predominantly arise out of investigations into
drug crimes, the ACLU said, adding that the data indicate such
government requests have become "quite ordinary."
Representatives for the Justice Department and Apple
declined to comment.
A spokesman for Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc,
declined to say how frequently it has cooperated with All Writs
Act requests or orders, and how often it has contested them.
The Justice Department previously disclosed that Apple has
received 70 court orders requiring it to provide assistance
since 2008, which it obeyed without objection.
However, last October Apple contested a Justice Department
demand for assistance in a Brooklyn drug case. Since then, Apple
has objected to several other government requests for help
accessing devices across the country, the company said in a
court filing last month.
A U.S. judge in Brooklyn agreed with Apple and ruled that
Congress has not authorized the government to ask for the help
it demanded of the company. The Justice Department has appealed
that ruling.
The ACLU report comes after the Justice Department withdrew
a request for Apple's assistance in California, saying on Monday
it had succeeded in unlocking an iPhone used by one of the
shooters involved in a rampage in San Bernardino in December
without Apple's help.
Other cases involving government requests for Apple's help
are still pending.
A variety of Apple and Google products have been targeted by
court orders, according to the ACLU report. In one, an Apple
iPhone 5 was seized by a man arrested in 2013 for importing
methamphetamine from Mexico.
A California court ordered Apple to help the Justice
Department bypass the passcode and copy data onto an external
hard drive. The order does not specify which operating system
was running on the phone.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Peter Henderson and
Christopher Cushing)