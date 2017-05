The Apple Inc. logo is seen through raindrops on a window outside of its flagship store in New York in this file photo taken January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

A just-delivered Amazon box is seen on a counter in Golden, Colorado in this August 27, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files

SAN FRANCISCO Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it will support Apple Inc's fight against a magistrate's order, which requires it to help the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation break into a San Bernardino shooter's iPhone.

An Amazon spokesman said the company was still working on its "amicus options."

The online retailer joins Alphabet Inc's Google, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp and Twitter Inc in voicing support for Apple.

(Reporting by Mari Saito)