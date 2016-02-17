(Corrects slug)
By Alison Frankel
Feb 17 Last October, prosecutors from the
Justice Department asked a federal magistrate judge in Brooklyn
to issue an order directing Apple to help the Drug Enforcement
Administration bust security on an iPhone 5 seized from the home
of Jun Feng, a suspected meth dealer.
The government had previously obtained many such orders
against Apple and other companies under the All Writs Act, a
1789 statute that grants federal courts broad power to issue
"necessary or appropriate" writs.
The act has been a powerful tool for prosecutors since 1977,
when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in U.S. v. New York Telephone
that the All Writs Act extends, under certain conditions, to
private companies in a position to assist "the proper
administration of justice."
Apple has a long history of compliance with All Writs Act
orders. The company helped New York investigators extract data
from a suspected child sex abuser's iPhone in 2008; rushed a
data extraction in 2013 from the phone of an alleged child
pornographer in Washington; and in 2015 provided federal agents
in Florida with data the company extracted from a drug suspect's
phone.
According to a Justice Department brief filed last fall,
Apple never objected to All Writs Act orders in those cases -
nor, for that matter, to any All Writs Act order directing the
company to help federal investigators break into iPhones.
Apple's policy of acquiescence abruptly changed in the Jun
Feng case last year. And for all of the attention now focused on
Apple's announced opposition to a newly issued All Writs Act
order directing the company to help Justice Department
investigators break the passcode on an iPhone belonging to San
Bernardino shooter Syed Farook, the Feng case is quite likely to
produce a ruling before the Farook case.
The impending showdown over Farook's phone is an
irresistibly stark depiction of the competing interests of
individual privacy and national security. But keep your eye on
precedent from Feng.
It would certainly seem to be in Apple's interest to push
for a decision from the judge in the Feng case, U.S. Magistrate
Judge James Orenstein of Brooklyn. Most judges grant All Writs
Act orders simply because prosecutors request them. In the
Farook case, for instance, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sheri Pym
signed the government's proposed order after the Los Angeles
U.S. Attorney's office submitted a brief asserting that Farook's
phone may contain information about his alleged ties to terror
groups.
Prosecutors said they needed Apple's help, via Apple-coded
"backdoor" software or some other technical assistance, to
permit government agents to test possible passcodes without
erasing data from the phone, without having to input passcodes
manually and without waiting between attempts. The magistrate
didn't give Apple a chance to respond before issuing the order.
But in the Feng case, Judge Orenstein refused to grant the
government's request for an All Writs Act order without briefing
from Apple.
IMPORTANT DIFFERENCES
In a ruling last fall, Orenstein said there were important
differences between Apple and the telephone company in the 1977
Supreme Court case underlying the government's All Writs Act
argument.
For one thing, Apple is not a public utility. Nor does it
own the equipment at issue, Feng's cellphone rather than the
telephone lines in the old New York Telephone case. And unlike
the phone company, which maintained telephone records for its
own purposes, Apple does not have a business interest in
defeating its customers' security passcodes.
Most importantly, according to Judge Orenstein, at the time
the Supreme Court decided the New York Telephone case in 1977,
Congress had shown it intended to require phone companies to
provide law enforcement agencies with exactly the sort of
cooperation the government wanted from New York Telephone.
By contrast, the judge said, Congress has conspicuously
declined to act on Justice Department requests for legislation
to compel cellphone companies to decrypt users' passcodes.
Under such murky circumstances, "in which Congress is
plainly aware of the lack of statutory authority and has thus
far failed either to create or reject it," Orenstein said, it is
"far from obvious" that the All Writs Act applies.
"COMMANDEERING" EMPLOYEES
Apple's lawyers at ZwillGen jumped at the rare opportunity
to explain why, in the company's view, the law does not justify
the government's conscription of Apple employees.
"The situation would be no different than if the government
sought to use the All Writs Act to force a safe manufacturer to
travel around the country unlocking safes that the government
wants to access, or to make a lock manufacturer pick locks for
the government," it said.
"This commandeering of Apple personnel and resources to do
the government's investigative work is materially different from
asking a communication service provider to access or provide
data on its network or in its possession."
Brooklyn prosecutors responded that the government's All
Writs Act request easily met the Supreme Court's test from New
York Telephone, citing a 2014 ruling in similar circumstances
from Manhattan federal magistrate Gabriel Gorenstein. They also
noted Apple's long record of cooperation with previous
decryption orders.
As Apple and the government were in the midst of briefing
the All Writs Act question in the Feng case, Jun Feng pleaded
guilty. His plea prompted Orenstein to ask Apple and the
government whether the All Writs Act dispute was moot. Both
Apple and the Justice Department said it was not.
MORE DETAILS NEEDED
In fact, just last week, Apple's lawyers sent a letter to
Judge Orenstein, essentially urging him, in the name of judicial
efficiency, to decide the recurring question of whether the All
Writs Act "can properly compel a third party like Apple to
assist law enforcement in its investigative efforts by bypassing
the security mechanisms on its device."
Apple's letter to Judge Orenstein referred without specifics
to other cases in which the government was trying to compel
Apple's cooperation - presumably an oblique reference to the
Farook case, among others.
In an order yesterday, Orenstein asked Apple's lawyers to
provide him with details about all of the cases, including where
the government asked for writs, how Apple responded and whether
usable data was recovered. Apple's list is due on March 1.
In the Farook case, prosecutors are portraying the Feng case
as an outlier, an singular exception to the government's
successful record of obtaining All Writs Act decryption orders.
Prosecutors' brief in Farook does not even cite the Feng
case by its name, referring to it only in a footnote. And in any
event, the brief said, a ruling from a Brooklyn magistrate is
not binding on courts in California.
True enough. But Judge Orenstein seems to have emboldened
Apple to begin what CEO Tim Cook called a "public discussion" of
cellphone encryption and the data security threat from the
government's demand in the Farook case.
Whatever happens next, whether it's in the Feng or Farook
cases, the public will know about it. We can thank Judge
Orenstein for that.
