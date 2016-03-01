(Repeats to widen distribution with no changes to headline or
By Julia Harte and Julia Edwards
WASHINGTON, March 1 FBI Director James Comey
told a congressional panel on Tuesday that a final court ruling
forcing Apple Inc to give the FBI data from an iPhone
used by one of the San Bernardino shooters would be "potentially
precedential" in other cases where the agency might request
similar cooperation from technology companies.
The remarks were a slight change to Comey's statement last
week that ordering Apple to unlock the phone was "unlikely to be
a trailblazer" for setting a precedent for other cases.
Tuesday's testimony from Comey and remarks before the same
U.S. House Judiciary Committee by Apple's general counsel, Bruce
Sewell, brought to Congress a public fight between Apple and the
government over the dueling interests of privacy and security
that has so far only been heard in the courts.
On Feb. 16, a federal court in California instructed Apple
to write special software to unlock the iPhone 5c used by gunman
Rizwan Farook, an order the company is contesting.
Sewell and Comey's remarks also clarified some areas where
the two sides fundamentally disagree. Comey said the tool
created for Farook's iPhone would not work on other models. But
Sewell said the tool that Apple was being asked to create would
work on any iPhone.
"This is not about the San Bernardino case. This is about
the safety and security of every iPhone that is in use today,"
Sewell said.
Committee members seized on Comey's statement that the case
could set a legal precedent allowing the agency access to any
encrypted device.
"Given... that Congress has explicitly denied you that
authority so far, can you appreciate our frustration that this
case appears to be little more than an end run around this
committee?" asked the panel's ranking minority member, Michigan
Representative John Conyers.
Comey responded that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was
not asking to expand the government's surveillance authority,
but rather to maintain its ability to obtain electronic
information under legal authorities that Congress has already
provided.
He also acknowledged that it was a "mistake" for the FBI to
have asked San Bernardino County officials to reset the phone's
cloud storage account after it was seized. The decision
prevented the device, which was owned by the county, Farook's
employer, from backing up information that the FBI could have
read.
Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, shot and killed 14
people and wounded 22 others last Dec. 2 before they were
themselves killed in a shootout with police. The government has
said the attack was inspired by Islamist militants and the FBI
wants to read the phone's data to investigate any links with
militant groups.
Comey told a congressional panel last Thursday that the
phone could have "locator services" that would help the agency
fill in a gap in its knowledge of the route the couple traveled
as they fled.
"We're missing 19 minutes before they were finally killed by
law enforcement," Comey said. "The answer to that might be on
the device."
A federal judge handed Apple a victory in another phone
unlocking case in Brooklyn on Monday, ruling that he did not
have the legal authority to order Apple to disable the security
of an iPhone that was seized during a drug investigation.
U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Tuesday at the
RSA Cybersecurity conference in San Francisco that she was
"disappointed" by the Brooklyn ruling, and rebuffed Apple's
claim that its Fifth Amendment protection against
self-incrimination was being violated.
The Justice Department is "not alleging that [Apple has]
done anything wrong," Lynch said, but is treating the company as
a third party holding data valuable to an ongoing investigation.
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance testified in support
of the FBI on Tuesday, arguing that default device encryption
"severely harms" criminal prosecutions at the state level,
including in cases in his district involving at least 175
iPhones.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards and Julia Harte; Editing by Bill
Rigby and Grant McCool)