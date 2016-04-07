(Corrects name of university in second paragraph to Kenyon
College from Kenyon University)
April 7 The Federal Bureau of Investigation's
secret method for unlocking the iPhone 5c used by one of the San
Bernardino shooters will not work on newer models, FBI Director
James Comey said.
"We have a tool that works on a narrow slice of phones,"
Comey said at a conference on encryption and surveillance at
Kenyon College in Ohio late on Wednesday.
Comey added that the technique would not work on the iPhone
5s and the later models iPhone 6 and 6s. The iPhone 5c model was
introduced in 2013 and has since been discontinued by Apple as
newer models have become available.
The Justice Department said in March it had unlocked the San
Bernardino shooter's iPhone with the help of an unidentified
third party and dropped its case against Apple Inc,
ending a high-stakes legal clash but leaving the broader fight
over encryption unresolved.
As the technique cannot be used to break into newer models,
law enforcement authorities will likely have to lean on Apple to
help them access the devices involved in other cases.
The Justice Department has asked a New York court to force
Apple to unlock an iPhone 5s related to a drug investigation.
Prosecutors in that case said they would update the court by
April 11 on whether it would "modify" its request for Apple's
assistance.
If the government continues to pursue that case, the
technology company could potentially use legal discovery to
force the FBI to reveal what technique it used, a source
familiar with the situation told Reuters.
Apple and the FBI were not immediately available for
comment.
The FBI began briefing select U.S. senators this week about
the method used to unlock the San Bernardino iPhone.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru and Dustin Volz in
Washington; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)