March 21 U.S. prosecutors on Monday asked a federal judge to delay a Tuesday hearing in their effort to force Apple Inc to disable encryption protections on an iPhone used by one of the shooters in the San Bernardino attack in December, according to a court filing.

The Justice Department asked that the hearing be vacated while it tests a new method to access the information on the phone without Apple's help. (Reporting by Mari Saito and Joseph Menn; Editing by Bill Rigby)