WASHINGTON, March 18 The U.S. government and Apple Inc will be able to cross-examine witnesses in a court hearing next week over whether the company must help federal investigators unlock an encrypted iPhone tied to one of the San Bernardino killers, Apple said.

An Apple attorney said the government made a surprising request for witnesses who could discuss technology late on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters on a press call, the attorney said Apple would make two employees - Erik Neuenschwander, chief privacy engineer, and Lisa Olle, global law enforcement manager - available for cross-examination.

The government will also have two FBI witnesses available during the hearing, Apple said.

A Justice Department spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Dustin Volz, editing by Peter Henderson, G Crosse)