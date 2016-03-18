WASHINGTON, March 18 The U.S. government and
Apple Inc will be able to cross-examine witnesses in a
court hearing next week over whether the company must help
federal investigators unlock an encrypted iPhone tied to one of
the San Bernardino killers, Apple said.
An Apple attorney said the government made a surprising
request for witnesses who could discuss technology late on
Wednesday. Speaking to reporters on a press call, the attorney
said Apple would make two employees - Erik Neuenschwander, chief
privacy engineer, and Lisa Olle, global law enforcement manager
- available for cross-examination.
The government will also have two FBI witnesses available
during the hearing, Apple said.
A Justice Department spokeswoman was not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz, editing by Peter Henderson, G
Crosse)