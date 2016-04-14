WASHINGTON, April 14 Apple Inc and the
FBI will return to Congress next week to testify before
lawmakers about their heated disagreement over law enforcement
access to encrypted devices, a congressional committee announced
on Thursday.
Apple's general counsel, Bruce Sewell, and Amy Hess,
executive assistant director for science and technology at the
Federal Bureau of Investigation, will testify on separate panels
before a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on Tuesday, in
addition to other law enforcement officials and technology
experts.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)