(Corrects to 'company has never' from 'government has never'
paragraph 10)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 15 The U.S. founding
fathers "would be appalled" by a Department of Justice request
to unlock an encrypted iPhone, Apple Inc said on
Tuesday in its final brief before a court showdown next week.
The dispute between Apple and the government burst into the
open last month when the Federal Bureau of Investigation
obtained a court order requiring Apple to write new software and
take other measures to disable passcode protection and allow
access to the phone used by one of the San Bernardino,
California shooters, Rizwan Farook.
Apple on Tuesday said Congress had declined to give the
Justice Department the authority to compel Apple's help.
"Although silence is sometimes a weak indicator of intent,
it is a different story when Congress actively considers
legislation to address a major policy issue, yet deliberately
declines to enact it," Apple said.
According to Apple, the government also believes the courts
can order private parties "to do virtually anything the Justice
Department and FBI can dream up. The Founders would be
appalled."
Apple and the government have had several heated exchanges
in court papers over the case in which law enforcement officials
have said last December's shootings by Farook and his wife,
Tashfeen Malik, were inspired by Islamist militants. The FBI
wants to read data on the phone to try and find out whether or
not the couple had contacts with militant groups.
The government has asked Apple to create a new version of
its operating system, which would circumvent a feature that
erases data on an iPhone after too many incorrect passwords are
entered.
In a court filing last week the government suggested that it
could also have the authority to seek Apple's source code and
signing key. If the government did obtain that code, experts
said it could access an unlimited number of devices, not just
Farook's phone.
In response to the government, Apple said "the catastrophic
security implications of that threat only highlight the
government's fundamental misunderstanding or reckless disregard
of the technology at issue and the security risks implicated by
its suggestion."
Additionally, Apple senior vice president of software
engineering Craig Federighi said the company has never provided
any government with its proprietary source code, according to a
sworn statement filed in court.
Farook and Malik shot and killed 14 people on Dec. 2 at a
holiday party. The couple later died in a shootout with police.
Tech industry leaders including Google, Facebook and
Microsoft and more than two dozen other companies filed legal
briefs earlier this month supporting Apple. The Justice
Department received support from law enforcement groups and six
relatives of San Bernardino victims.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; editing by Grant McCool)