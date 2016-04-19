By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON, April 19
WASHINGTON, April 19 The growing use of strong
default encryption on mobile devices and communications by
criminal suspects is handicapping investigators' ability to
pursue them, law enforcement officials told Congress on Tuesday,
pressing Apple Inc and other companies that defend the
technology as integral to protecting consumers.
Apple Inc and the FBI returned to Washington to
testify before lawmakers about their heated disagreement over
law enforcement access to encrypted devices, highlighted in the
case of an iPhone used by a gunman in last December's Islamist
militant-inspired shootings in San Bernardino, California.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation retreated last month
from its high-profile pursuit of a court order that compelled
Apple to help the agency unlock an iPhone 5c phone used by
shooter Rizwan Farook. A still secret third party helped the
government hack into it.
But the U.S. Department of Justice redoubled its efforts
last week to use the courts to force Apple's cooperation in
cracking encrypted iPhones by announcing plans to continue with
an appeal in an unrelated New York drug case.
The problems posed by increasingly prevalent strong default
encryption are affecting federal and local law enforcement
investigations across the country, Amy Hess, executive assistant
director for science and technology at the FBI, told a House
Energy and Commerce subcommittee on Tuesday. Law enforcement
officials and Apple executives previously testified to Congress
on March 1.
Thomas Galati, chief of intelligence at the New York Police
Department, said his investigators had been unable to open 67
Apple devices in a six-month period from October 2015 to March
2016. Those phones were implicated in 44 violent crimes 23
felonies, including ten homicides, two rapes, and an episode
where an on-duty officer was shot, Galati said.
Apple general counsel Bruce Sewell was testifying on a
separate panel before the committee, in which he would argue
that any vulnerability built into its products would harm all of
its users.
The shroud of secrecy still cloaking the method used on the
San Bernardino phone has prompted criticism from security
researchers who said Apple and others should be made aware of
the flaw, in accordance with a White House vulnerabilities
review process that favors disclosure.
But Obama administration sources have told Reuters the group
that helped unlock the device has sole ownership of the method,
making it highly unlikely the technique would be disclosed by
the government to Apple or any other entity.
"I don't think relying on a third party is a good model,"
said Representative Diana DeGette of Colorado, the committee's
top Democrat.
The FBI relies heavily on the "services and specialized
skills that we can only get through the private industry, and
that partnership is critical to our success," the FBI's Hess
testified.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; editing by Grant McCool)