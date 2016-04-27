WASHINGTON, April 27 The U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation said on Wednesday that it did not own the rights
to the technical method it used to open an iPhone used by one of
the San Bernardino shooters and therefore "cannot" submit
details of the mechanism to an interagency review process.
In a statement, Amy S. Hess, the FBI's executive assistant
director for science and technology said that when it hired an
"outside party" to unlock the phone, it did not "purchase the
rights to technical details about how the method functions" and
hence does not "have enough technical information about any
vulnerability" in the iPhone which the interagency review
process could consider for sharing with other government
agencies or Apple itself.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball)