Feb 25 Apple Inc submitted a legal
brief on Thursday opposing the U.S. government's attempt to
force the technology company to unlock an encrypted iPhone
belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters, one day before
the filing deadline.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking Apple's help
to access shooter Rizwan Farook's iPhone by disabling some of
its passcode protections. Apple has pushed back, arguing that
such a move would set a dangerous precedent and threaten
customer security.
In a copy of the brief provided by the company, Apple argued
that the government's request is "unprecedented" and violates
the company's First Amendment rights.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Bill
Rigby)