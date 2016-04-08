BOSTON, April 8 A U.S. magistrate judge in
Boston in February ordered Apple Inc to assist law
enforcement officers in examining the iPhone of an alleged gang
member, according to a court filing unsealed on Friday.
"Reasonable technical assistance consists of, to the extent
possible, extracting data from the device, copying the data from
the device onto an external hard drive or other storage medium
and returning the aforementioned storage medium to law
enforcement," U.S. Magistrate Judge Marianne Bowler wrote.
