By Scott Malone and Joseph Menn
BOSTON, April 8 A U.S. magistrate judge in
Boston ordered Apple Inc to assist law enforcement
officers in examining the iPhone of an alleged gang member,
according to a Feb. 1 court filing unsealed on Friday that is no
longer binding.
"Reasonable technical assistance consists of, to the extent
possible, extracting data from the device, copying the data from
the device onto an external hard drive or other storage medium
and returning the aforementioned storage medium to law
enforcement," U.S. Magistrate Judge Marianne Bowler wrote before
a similar case in San Bernardino drew worldwide attention to law
enforcement efforts to get around iPhone encryption.
As in the San Bernardino case, where the U.S. Justice
Department sought access to a phone used by a gunman who fatally
shot 14 people in December, Apple objected to the Boston order,
an employee briefed on the matter said. The FBI has since said
it has figured out a secret method for unlocking the model of
iPhone in California.
The Justice Department withdrew the San Bernardino case and
has not made an additional move in the Boston matter, though
Justice Department spokeswoman Emily Pierce said that it
could.
"Apple has represented that they were unable and unwilling
to comply with the court's order, and no decision has been made
by the government on whether to seek additional orders
compelling Apple's assistance," Pierce said.
(Additional reporting by Joseph Ax in New York and Dustin Volz
in Washington; Editing by Bernard Orr)