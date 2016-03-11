AUSTIN, Texas, March 11 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that he could not comment on the legal case with Apple Inc in which the FBI is trying to force the company to allow access to an iPhone linked to San Bernardino, California shooter Rizwan Farook.

The Justice Department has attempted to frame the Apple case as one that is not about undermining encryption and that a U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation court order issued to Apple targets a non-encryption barrier on one iPhone. The FBI says Farook and his wife were inspired by Islamist militants when they shot and killed 14 people on Dec. 2 at a holiday party in California. The couple later died in a shootout with police.

Obama was speaking at the South by Southwest festival in Austin about how government and technology companies can work together to solve problems including making it easier for people to vote. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Chris Reese)