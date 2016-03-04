March 4 Some criminals have switched to new
iPhones as their "device of choice" to commit wrongdoing due to
strong encryption Apple Inc has placed on their
products, three law enforcement groups said in a court filing.
The groups told a judge overseeing Apple's battle with the
U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday that, among other things,
they were aware of "numerous instances" in which criminals who
previously used so-called throwaway burner phones have now
switched to iPhones. They did not list a specific instance of
this practice.
The brief by the Federal Law Enforcement Officers
Association and two other also cited a jailhouse phone call
intercepted by New York authorities in 2015, in which the inmate
called Apple's encrypted operating system "another gift from
God."
The government obtained a court order last month requiring
Apple to write new software to disable passcode protection and
allow access to an iPhone used by one of the shooters in the
December killings in San Bernardino, California.
Apple asked that the order be vacated, arguing that such a
move would set a dangerous precedent and threaten customer
security.
Tech industry leaders including Google, Facebook and
Microsoft and more than two dozen other companies filed legal
briefs on Thursday supporting Apple. The Justice Department
received support from law enforcement groups and six relatives
of San Bernardino victims.
The law enforcement groups said in their brief that Apple's
stance poses a grave threat to investigations across the
country.
They listed several instances where Apple previously turned
over data, and in one case, that cooperation helped clear an
innocent man suspected of a homicide.
Apple has said it respects the FBI and has cooperated by
turning over data in its possession. "Apple complies with valid
subpoenas and search warrants," Tim Cook said in a letter to
customers last month.
The San Bernardino request is different, Apple says, because
it requires them to crack a phone with a software tool that does
not currently exist.
Law enforcement officials have said that Rizwan Farook and
his wife, Tashfeen Malik, were inspired by Islamist militants
when they shot and killed 14 people and wounded 22 others on
Dec. 2 at a holiday party in San Bernardino. Farook and Malik
were later killed in a shootout with police, and the FBI said it
wants to read the data on Farook's work phone to investigate any
links with militant groups.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by David
Gregorio)