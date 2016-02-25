(Adds more comment from Cook, Verizon; paragraphs 2-3, 11)
WASHINGTON Feb 24 Apple chief Tim Cook
on Wednesday said that complying with a court order to help the
FBI break into an iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino
shooters would be "bad for America," and set a legal precedent
that would offend many Americans.
"Some things are hard, and some things are right, and some
things are both - this is one of those things," Cook told ABC
News in his first interview since the court order came down last
week. He added that the government was asking for "the software
equivalent of cancer" and that he planned to talk to President
Barack Obama directly about getting the dispute "on a better
path."
Later asked whether Apple would be prepared to fight this
case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, Cook said, "We would
be prepared to take this issue all the way."
Apple's chief executive officer also said there should have
been more dialogue with the Obama administration before the U.S.
Justice Department's decision to seek relief from a federal
magistrate judge in California.
"We found out about the filing from the press, and I don't
think that's the way the railroad should be run, and I don't
think that something so important to this country should be
handled in this way," Cook said in an interview being aired on
"ABC World News Tonight."
Apple has publicly said it intends to fight the court order
and has until Friday to respond.
The iPhone in question was used by San Bernardino shooter
Rizwan Farook, who along with his wife went on a shooting
rampage in December that killed 14 and wounded 22.
The Justice Department wants Apple to help access encrypted
information stored on Farook's county-owned iPhone 5C by writing
software that would disable its passcode protections to allow an
infinite number of guesses without erasing the data on the
device.
Apple has said the request amounts to asking a company to
hack its own device and would undermine digital security more
broadly.
"This would be bad for America," Cook told ABC. "It would
also set a precedent that I think many people in America would
be offended by and when you think about those, which are knowns,
compared to something that might be there, I believe we are
making the right choice."
Some major tech companies have solidly sided with Apple
while others have issued more muted statements on the importance
of digital security. Verizon Communications Inc Chief
Executive Lowell McAdam told Reuters Wednesday his company
supports "the availability of strong encryption with no
backdoors."
The government has repeatedly insisted its request in the
iPhone case does not amount to "backdoor" access.
