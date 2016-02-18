Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
WASHINGTON The court ruling ordering Apple Inc. to help unlock an iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino attackers represents just one case, the White House said on Wednesday, emphasizing that the U.S. Department of Justice is asking the tech giant for access to a single device.
In a briefing with reporters, White House spokesman Josh Earnest deferred to the Justice Department but said it's important to recognise that the government is not asking Apple to redesign its product or "create a new backdoor to its products."
Earnest said the case was instead about federal investigators learning "as much as they can about this one case."
"The president certainly believes that is an important national priority," he said.
(Reporting by Megan Cassella)
PARIS French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
BARI, Italy Financial leaders of seven leading world economies will pledge stronger cooperation against cyber crime on Saturday and not to use foreign exchange to gain competitive advantage, but stick to their cautious wording on trade, a draft communique showed.