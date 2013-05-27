May 27 The European Commission is investigating
whether Apple Inc is using anti-competitive iPhone
sales tactics and technical restrictions to squeeze out rival
smartphone makers from the European market, according to
documents seen by the Financial Times.
According to a questionnaire sent last week to several
European mobile network operators, the Commission is focusing on
distribution terms that might favour Apple by ensuring no rival
can secure a better sales deal, said the newspaper.
Apple said its contracts comply with EU laws, said the FT.
The inquiry is the result of private complaints from mobile
operators and is at a preliminary stage.
Before a formal probe can be launched, the Commission would
need to be confident that Apple was dominant in the EU
smartphone market, which may be hard to show given the
popularity of Samsung Electronic's Galaxy handsets.