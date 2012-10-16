By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 16 Apple Inc will
host an event next week in what is expected to be the unveiling
of a smaller iPad, venturing into a market staked out well in
advance by rivals Amazon.com Inc and Google Inc
.
The invitation-only event will be held on Oct. 23 at the
California Theatre in San Jose, California, the company said on
Tuesday.
Apple's invitation did not reveal details of the event, but
hinted at something small with the words: "We've got a little
more to show you."
Apple launches are some of the hottest events on the tech
calendar, scrutinized by fans, investors, the media and industry
insiders alike.
Speculation has swirled for months that Apple is planning a
smaller, less expensive version of its popular iPad to take on
cheaper competing devices, a move that may hurt its margins but
prevent its archrivals from dominating an increasingly important
computing segment.