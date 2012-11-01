By Poornima Gupta
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 31 Apple Inc Chief
Executive Tim Cook's new go-to management team of mostly
familiar faces failed to drum up much excitement on Wall Street,
driving its shares to a three-month low on Wednesday.
The world's most valuable technology company, which had
faced questions about a visionary-leadership vacuum following
the death of Steve Jobs, on Monday stunned investors by
announcing the ouster of chief mobile software architect Scott
Forstall and retail chief John Browett -- the latter after six
months on the job.
Cook gave most of Forstall's responsibilities to Macintosh
software chief Craig Federighi, while some parts of the job went
to Internet chief Eddy Cue and celebrated designer Jony Ive.
But the loss of the 15-year veteran and Jobs's confidant
Forstall, and resurgent talk about internal conflicts,
exacerbated uncertainty over whether Cook and his lieutenants
have what it takes to devise and market the next
ground-breaking, industry-disrupting product.
Apple shares ended the day down 1.4 percent at 595.32. They
have shed a tenth of their value this month -- the biggest
monthly loss since late 2008, and have headed south since
touching an all-time high of $705 in September.
For investors, the management upheaval from a company that
usually excels at delivering positive surprises represents the
latest reason for unease about the future of a company now more
valuable than almost any other company in the world.
Apple undershot analysts targets in its fiscal third
quarter, the second straight disappointment. Its latest Maps
software was met with widespread frustration and ridicule over
glaring mistakes. Sources told Reuters that Forstall and Cook
disagreed over the need to publicly apologize for its maps
service embarrassment.
And this month, Apple entered the small-tablet market with
its iPad mini, lagging Amazon.com Inc and Google Inc
despite pioneering the tablet market in 2010.
Investor concerns now center around the demand, availability
and profitability of new products, including the iPad mini set
to hit stores on Friday.
"The sudden departure of Scott Forstall doesn't help," said
Shaw Wu, an analyst with Sterne Agee. "Now there's some
uncertainty in the management."
"There appears to be some infighting, post-Steve Jobs, and
looks like Cook is putting his foot down and unifying the
troops."
Apple declined to comment beyond Monday's announcement.
Against that backdrop, Cook's inner circle has some
convincing to do. In the wake of Forstall's exit, iTunes maestro
Eddy Cue -- dubbed "Mr Fixit", the sources say -- gets his
second promotion in a year, taking on an expanded portfolio of
all online services, including Siri and Maps.
The affable executive with a tough negotiating streak who,
according to documents revealed in court, lobbied Jobs
aggressively and finally convinced the late visionary about the
need for a smaller-sized tablet, has become a central figure: a
versatile problem-solver for the company.
Ive, the British-born award-winning designer credited with
pushing the boundaries of engineering with the iPod and iPhone,
now extends his skills into the software realm with the lead on
user interface.
Marketing guru Schiller continues in his role, while career
engineer Mansfield canceled his retirement to stay on and lead
wireless and semiconductor teams. Then there's Federighi, the
self-effacing software engineer who a source told Reuters joined
Apple over Forstall's initial objections, and has the nickname
"Hair Force One" on Game Center.
"With a large base of approximately 60,400 full-time
employees, it would be easy to conclude that the departures are
not important," said Keith Bachman, analyst with BMO Capital
Markets. "However, we do believe the departures are a negative,
since we think Mr. Forstall in particular added value to Apple."
TEAM COOK
Few would argue with Forstall's success in leading mobile
software iOS and that he deserves a lot of credit for the sale
of millions of iPhones and iPads.
But despite the success, his style and direction on the
software were not without critics, inside and outside.
Forstall often clashed with other executives, said a person
familiar with him, adding he sometimes tended to over-promise
and under-deliver on features. Now, Federighi, Ive and Cue have
the opportunity to develop the look, feel and engineering of the
all-important software that runs iPhones and iPads.
Cue, who rose to prominence by building and fostering iTunes
and the app store, has the tough job of fixing and improving
Maps, unveiled with much fanfare by Forstall in June, but it was
found full of missing information and wrongly marked sites.
The Duke University alum and Blue Devils basketball fan --
he has been seen courtside with players -- is deemed the right
person to accomplish this, given his track record on fixing
services and products that initially don't do well.
The 23-year veteran turned around the short-lived MobileMe
storage service after revamping and wrapping it into the
reasonably well-received iCloud offering.
"Eddy is certainly a person who gets thrown a lot of stuff
to 'go make it work' as he's very used to dealing with
partners," said a person familiar with Cue. The person said Cue
was suited to fixing Maps given the need to work with partners
such as TomTom and business listings provider Yelp.
Cue's affable charm and years of dealing with entertainment
companies may come in handy as he also tries to improve
voice-enabled digital assistant Siri. He has climbed the ladder
rapidly in the past five years and was promoted to senior vice
president last September, shortly after Cook took over as CEO.
Both Cue and Cook will work more closely with Federighi, who
spent a decade in enterprise software before rejoining Apple in
2009, taking over Mac software after the legendary Bertrand
Serlet left the company in March last year
Federighi was instrumental in bringing popular mobile
features such as notifications and Facebook integration onto the
latest Mac operating system Mountain Lion, which was donwloaded
on 3 million machines in four days.
The former CTO of business software company Ariba, now part
of SAP, worked with Jobs at NeXT Computer. Federighi is a
visionary in software engineering and can be as good as Jobs in
strategic decisions for the product he oversees, a person who
has worked with him said.
His presentation skills have been called on of late, most
recently at Apple annual developers' gathering in the summer.
Then there's Ive, deemed Apple's inspirational force. Among
the iconic products he has worked on are multi-hued iMac
computers, the iPod music player, the iPhone and the iPad.
Forstall's departure may free Ive of certain constraints,
the sources said. His exit brought to the fore a fundamental
design issue -- to do or not to do digital skeuomorphic designs.
Skeuomorphic designs stay true to and mimic real-life objects,
such as the bookshelf in the iBooks icon, green felt in its Game
Center app icon, and an analog clock depicting the time.
Forstall, who will stay on as adviser to Cook for another
year, strongly believed in these designs, but his philosophy was
not shared by all. His chief dissenter was Ive, who is said to
prefer a more open approach, which could mean a slightly
different design direction on the icons.
"There is no one else who has that kind of (design) focus on
the team," the person said of Ive. "He is critical for them."