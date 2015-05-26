BRIEF-Dexcom prices offering of $350 mln of 0.75% convertible senior notes
* Prices offering of $350 million of 0.75% convertible senior notes
LOS ANGELES May 26 Firefighters fought a blaze that erupted at an Apple Inc facility in Mesa, Arizona on Tuesday, local station ABC15 reported.
The fire appeared to be out, but fire personnel remained on the scene, the station reported on Twitter.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Pacific exploration & - net production after royalties and internal consumption in q1 totalled 72,524 boe/d; representing a 4% increase