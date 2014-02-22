By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 21 A major flaw in Apple Inc
software for mobile devices could allow hackers to
intercept email and other communications that are meant to be
encrypted, the company said on Friday, and experts said Mac
computers were even more exposed.
If attackers have access to a mobile user's network, such as
by sharing the same unsecured wireless service offered by a
restaurant, they could see or alter exchanges between the user
and protected sites such as Gmail and Facebook. Governments with
access to telecom carrier data could do the same.
"It's as bad as you could imagine, that's all I can say,"
said Johns Hopkins University cryptography professor Matthew
Green.
Apple did not say when or how it learned about the flaw in
the way iOS handles sessions in what are known as secure sockets
layer or transport layer security, nor did it say whether the
flaw was being exploited.
But a statement on its support website was blunt: The
software "failed to validate the authenticity of the
connection." []
Apple released software patches and an update for the
current version of iOS for iPhone 4 and later, 5th-generation
iPod touches, and iPad 2 and later.
Without the fix, a hacker could impersonate a protected site
and sit in the middle as email or financial data goes between
the user and the real site, Green said.
After analyzing the patch, several security researchers said
the same flaw existed in current versions of Mac OSX, running
Apple laptop and desktop computers. No patch is available yet
for that operating system, though one is expected soon.
Because spies and hackers will also be studying the patch,
they could develop programs to take advantage of the flaw within
days or even hours.
The issue is a "fundamental bug in Apple's SSL
implementation," said Dmitri Alperovich, chief technology
officer at security firm CrowdStrike Inc. Adam Langley, a senior
engineer at Google, agreed with CrowdStrike that OS X was at
risk.
Apple did not reply to requests for comment. The flaw
appears to be in the way that well-understood protocols were
implemented, an embarrassing lapse for a company of Apple's
stature and technical prowess.
The company was recently stung by leaked intelligence
documents claiming that authorities had 100 percent success rate
in breaking into iPhones.
Friday's news suggests that enterprising hackers could have
had great success as well if they knew of the flaw.