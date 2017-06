Apple's logo is reflected on a glass panel while a staff of the Apple store explains about the iPad at a seminar at its shop in Tokyo January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Apple announced a 128GB version of the fourth generation iPad with retina display on Tuesday.

The company says the new iPad offers twice the storage capacity to create and enjoy even more incredible content.

The new 128GB versions of the fourth generation iPad will be available starting February 5 for a suggested retail price of $799 for iPad with wi-fi model.

