* Violations discovered that Apple and Foxconn addressing
* To reduce work hours but keep pay steady
* If commitments kept, sets new bar for Western cos in China
* Move follows years of criticism of worker abuse
By Poornima Gupta and Edwin Chan
SAN FRANCISCO, March 29 In a landmark
development for the way Western companies do business in China,
Apple Inc said on Thursday it had agreed to work with
partner Foxconn to tackle wage and working condition violations
at the factories that produce its popular products.
Foxconn - which makes Apple devices from the iPhone to the
iPad - will hire tens of thousands of new workers, clamp down on
illegal overtime, improve safety protocols and upgrade worker
housing and other amenities.
The moves come in response to one of the largest
investigations ever conducted of a U.S. company's operations
abroad. Apple had agreed to the probe by the independent Fair
Labor Association in response to a crescendo of criticism that
its products were built on the backs of mistreated Chinese
workers.
The association, in disclosing its findings from a survey
of three Foxconn plants and over 35,000 workers, said it had
unearthed multiple violations of labor law, including extreme
hours and unpaid overtime.
Apple, the world's most valuable corporation, and Foxconn,
China's biggest private-sector employer and Apple' main contract
manufacturer, are so dominant in the global technology industry
that their newly forged accord will likely have a substantial
ripple effect across the sector.
The agreement is a sign of the increasing power of Chinese
workers to command higher wages given climbing prices in China
in recent years for everything from food to housing and medical
care, and an aging workforce that has led to labor shortages.
Working conditions at many Chinese manufacturers that supply
Western companies are considerably inferior to those at Foxconn,
experts say.
"Apple and Foxconn are obviously the two biggest players in
this sector and since they're teaming up to drive this change, I
really do think they set the bar for the rest of the sector,"
FLA President Auret van Heerden told Reuters in an interview.
The Apple-Foxconn agreement may also raise costs for other
manufacturers who contract with the Taiwanese company, including
Dell Inc, Hewlett-Packard, Amazon.com Inc
, Motorola Mobility Holdings, Nokia Oyj
and Sony Corp.
It could also mean more work for cheaper contract
manufacturers.
"If Foxconn tries to increase prices, Amazon could go to
other major contract manufacturers like Quanta, Wistron,
Pegatron or Inventec to see what they could do for the company,"
said Mark Gerber, director of technology research at brokerage
Detwiler Fenton.
The agreement could result in higher prices for consumers,
though the impact will be limited because labor costs are only a
small fraction of the total cost for most high-tech devices.
"If Foxconn's labor cost goes up ... that will be an
industry-wide phenomenon and then we have to decide how much do
we pass on to our customers versus how much cost do we absorb,"
HP Chief Executive Meg Whitman told Reuters in February.
Foxconn said it would reduce working hours to 49 hours per
week, including overtime, while keeping total compensation for
workers at its current level. The FLA audit had found that
during peak production times, workers in the three factories put
in more than 60 hours per week on average.
To compensate for the reduced hours, Foxconn will hire tens
of thousands of additional workers. It also said it would build
more housing and canteens to accommodate that influx.
Apple CEO Tim Cook, who company critics hoped would usher in
a more open, transparent era at Apple after he took over from
the late Steve Jobs last year, has shown a willingness to tackle
the global criticism head-on.
"We appreciate the work the FLA has done to assess
conditions at Foxconn and we fully support their
recommendations," an Apple spokesman said.
"We share the FLA's goal of improving lives and raising the
bar for manufacturing companies everywhere."
FIRST PHASE
The much-anticipated report marks the first phase of a probe
into Apple's contract manufacturers across the world's most
populous nation.
With 1.2 million workers, Foxconn - an affiliate of Taiwan's
Hon Hai Precision Industry - is by far Apple's largest
and most influential partner.
Foreign companies have long grappled with conditions at
supplier factories in China, dubbed the world's factory because
of its low wages and high-metabolism transport and shipping
infrastructure.
While that manufacturing prowess presents an attractive
business proposition, consumer concerns about allegedly brutal
working conditions in China have caused headaches for foreign
brands.
Global protests against Apple swelled after reports spread
in 2010 of a string or suicides at Foxconn's plants in southern
China, blamed on inhumane working conditions and the alienation
that migrant laborers, often from impoverished provinces, face
in a bustling metropolis like Shenzhen, where two of the three
factories the FLA inspected are located.
In months past, protesters have shown up at Apple events -
the rollout of the new iPad, the iPhone 4GS and its annual
shareholders' meeting - holding up placards urging the $500
billion corporation to make "ethical" devices.
Some have also criticized the FLA for its close alignment
with corporations.
The actor Mike Daisey also did much to raise awareness of
the issue through his one man show, "The Agony and the Ecstasy
of Steve Jobs," though his credibility was dented when it
emerged that parts of his monologue were fabricated.
In recent months, Apple's CEO has announced the results of
an internal audit into more than a 100 of Apple's suppliers;
caved to Wall Street pressure and put in place a dividend and
stock buyback program; and addressed labor abuse protests
directly.
Cook reportedly told Chinese Vice Premier Li Keqiang he was
working to resolve labor issues in the country. Apple joined the
FLA in January and requested the group conduct a full-scale
audit of its Chinese manufacturing.
NEW DORMS
The FLA in its report sought measures that will reduce
working hours while ensuring that migrant laborers - often
willing to pile up the overtime to make ends meet back home - do
not forego much-needed income.
Foxconn committed to building new housing to alleviate
situations where multiple workers were squeezed into dorm rooms
that seem inhumane by Western standards. It will also improve
accident reporting and help workers enroll in social welfare
programs.
But it is unclear if there will be independent monitoring of
Apple and Foxconn's progress in adhering to its commitments.
The Apple agreement is not the first time a U.S. consumer
brand has agreed to address broadly the issue of working
conditions at overseas factories.
Nike Inc was rocked by reports in the 1990s that its
contractors in China and elsewhere forced employees to work in
slave-like conditions for a pittance.
The sportswear brand eventually implemented wide-ranging
reforms that vastly improved safety and working conditions, but
the issue continues to rear its head: last year, Nike paid 4,400
workers $1 million to settle claims of non-payment of overtime
wages.
Yet even Nike stopped short of Apple's and Foxconn's hiring
and income-boosting spree. Last month, Foxconn said it was
raising salaries by 16 to 25 percent, and was advertising a
basic monthly wage, not including overtime, of 1,800 yuan ($290)
in the southern city of Shenzhen, Guangdong province - where the
monthly minimum wage is 1,500 yuan.
Besides the two factories in Shenzhen, the other factory
covered by the FLA report is in Chengdu, in central China.
Future forays by the FLA over coming months will encompass
Apple contractors Quanta Computer Inc, Pegatron Corp
, Wintek Corp and other suppliers, all
notoriously tight-lipped about their operations.
Should Chinese manufacturers and their American clients
follow Apple's lead, already severely strained margins might
further narrow, experts say.
While labor costs are a relatively low percentage of total
costs for electronics products, they account for a far higher
percentage further down the value chain. Fast-food chains like
McDonald's, or apparel makers like Nike or the Gap
, are even more dependent on low-cost labor.
Many companies have already relocated some manufacturing
either to inland China, where wages are lower, or to countries
like Vietnam.