TAIPEI Oct 6 Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group
said on Saturday it has resolved two disputes from earlier this
week between workers and quality assurance staff at a plant in
Zhengzhou, China, denying reports that there had been a strike
at the facility.
Rights advocate China Labor Watch reported in a statement
from New York on Friday that thousands of workers went on strike
on Friday at the plant, which makes Apple Inc's iPhone
5, paralyzing production of the smartphone.
Foxconn said in a statement that there were two disputes
between a small group of production line workers and quality
assurance personnel at the plant on Oct. 1 and 2, but they were
"isolated incidents" and were immediately addressed.
"Any reports that there has been an employee strike are
inaccurate, there has been no workplace stoppage in that
facility or any other Foxconn facility and production has
continued on schedule."
Foxconn does not comment on what products it makes at its
plants.
The strike follows a mass brawl at another Foxconn plant in
northern China last month that injured 40 workers, highlighting
growing unrest among the millions of Chinese working in assembly
plants for top global brands.
Foxconn Technology Group is the trading name of Taiwan's Hon
Hai Precision Industry Co., the main assembler of
Apple Inc devices, and is the world's largest contract
electronics maker.