By Poornima Gupta
| SAN FRANCISCO, March 29
SAN FRANCISCO, March 29 The Chinese workers who
assemble Apple Inc's iPads and iPhones are young,
mostly male and a large number of them do not live in their
employer Foxconn Technology Group's much-maligned dormitories.
Maybe it's the food.
The survey of more than 35,000 Foxconn workers revealed that
71 percent of them don't think the factory canteens serve good
food, according to the results of an extensive survey of three
of Foxconn's China factories undertaken by Washington,
D.C.-based non-profit group Fair Labor Association.
Also, nearly 48 percent of the workers disagreed with the
premise that the canteens in the factories were clean and
hygienic.
Many of the workers also would like to work more hours and
make more money, which could now be difficult with the expected
curtailment in working hours.
This sentiment is typical of migrant workers in China, FLA
President Auret van Heerden said in an interview.
"Migrant workers go to find work with a view to make as much
money as they can in the shortest time as possible," van Heerden
said. "So they do push for extra hours, especially overtime
hours that are paid at a premium."
This could potentially cause some tension and calls for
"very, very careful consultation" with workers during the
execution of the agreement, he added.
Apple's main manufacturer of iPads and iPhones, Foxconn -
an affiliate of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry -
has been in the spotlight for the past few years for its poor
labor conditions, with reports of employees committing suicide.
FLA has been conducting an audit of the working conditions
since February at Foxconn facilities in Guanlan, Longhua, and
Chengdu in China.
YOUNG, MIGRANT POPULATION
The survey revealed the average age of workers building
Apple products was 23 and over 60 percent of them were male.
Also, less than 6 percent of workers in the three facilities
were between the ages of 16 and 18.
Foxconn largely runs these factories with migrant workers or
people who have come from other countries or regions looking for
jobs.
But while almost all of the workers in the factories in
Guanlan and Longhua were from other regions, less than 40
percent of them stayed in the company's infamous factory
dormitories.
Foxconn has in recent years encouraged workers to move out
and live outside, van Heerden said.
"They took a decision a couple of years ago that running
accommodation is not one of their core competencies," he said.
"Even the dorms that are on campus, I think that they've
subcontracted them all to property developers."
The percentage of workers living in dorms in Guanlan was
29.3 percent, in Longhua 37.52 percent, and in Chengdu 69.61
percent.
Foxconn has about 1.2 million employees and many of them
churn out products for the world's leading computer and phone
companies in round-the-clock shifts. Foxconn's dormitories have
been described as crowded with multiple bunk beds occupying
small rooms.
About 16 percent of the workers surveyed said the dorms were
"very much" crowded while another 19 percent said "yes, a
little." Survey results from over 50 percent of the workers to
that question was designated as "not applicable."
Most of the workers in the three factories were employed as
"operators," with engineers making up less than 4 percent of the
worker population in the two Shenzhen factories, Guanlan and
Longhua.
In Chengdu, nearly 11 percent of the workers were engineers,
according to FLA.
A majority of all those surveyed said that the compensation
does not meet their basic needs.
There were times when some employees worked more than seven
days in a row, mainly because of high labor turnover, gaps in
production and capacity planning.
An issue that was of particular concern to workers was
aluminum dust, which caused an explosion in Foxconn's Chengdu
factory.