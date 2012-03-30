LONGHUA, China, March 30 When Chinese worker Wu
Jun heard that her employer, the giant electronics assembly
company Foxconn, had given employees landmark concessions her
reaction was worry, not elation.
Wu, 23, is one of tens of thousands of migrants from the
poor countryside who staff the production lines of Foxconn's
plant in Longhua, in southern China, which spits out
made-to-order products for Apple Inc and other
multinationals.
Foxconn's concessions, including cutting overtime for its
1.2 million mainland Chinese workers while promising
compensation that protects them against losing income, we re
backed by Apple, which has faced criticism and media scrutiny
for worker safety lapses and for using relatively low-paid
employees to make high-cost phones, computers and other gadgets.
But at the Foxconn factory gates, many workers seemed
unconvinced that their pay wouldn't be cut along with their
hours. For some Chinese factory workers - who make much of their
income from long hours of overtime - the idea of less work for
the same pay could take getting used to.
"We are worried we will have less money to spend. Of course,
if we work less overtime, it would mean less money," said Wu, a
23-year-old employee from Hunan province in south China.
Foxconn said it will reduce working hours to 49 per week,
including overtime.
"We are here to work and not to play, so our income is very
important," said Chen Yamei, 25, a Foxconn worker from Hunan who
said she had worked at the factory for four years.
"We have just been told that we can only work a maximum of
36 hours a month of overtime. I tell you, a lot of us are
unhappy with this. We think that 60 hours of overtime a month
would be reasonable and that 36 hours would be too little," she
added. Chen said she now earned a bit over 4,000 yuan a month
($634).
Foxconn is one the biggest employers of China's 153 million
rural migrants working outside their hometowns. Compared to
smaller, mainland-owned factories, workers said, its vast plants
are cleaner and safer, and offer more recreation sites.
But even so, for most employees at the Foxconn plant in
Longhua, a part of Guangdong province's vast industrial sprawl,
life is dominated by the repetitive routine of the production
line.
Outside the Foxconn plant, off-duty employees crowded a
small shopping mall. Their tightly packed apartment blocks are
hemmed by hair salons, snack stores, gaming arcades and Internet
"bars", where many while away leisure hours by playing computer
games or watching Korean and Hong Kong soap operas.
"I don't go out that much as there is nothing much to do. I
do go out for a meal once in a while," said Huang Hai, a
21-year-old man who said he had worked at Foxconn's factory for
about two years.
"This is a good company to work for because the working
conditions are better than a lot of other small factories."
Huang was waiting for a friend lined up outside the
recruitment centre for prospective Foxconn employees.
"I didn't like my first job at Foxconn because it was very
repetitive. It was mainly manual work and I had to hammer nails
everyday," said Huang. "Now it's better because I work with
computers."