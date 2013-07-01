Attendees sit in front of an Apple logo at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/Files

PARIS France's competition watchdog carried out a search of Apple's (AAPL.O) offices in Paris last week, said a spokesman for the regulator.

The spokesman declined to give the reason for the search.

Les Echos newspaper reported on Monday that the Competition Authority also searched Apple's major distributors and resellers in France as part of an investigation into the mobile phone and computer maker's selling practices.

EBizcuss, an Apple reseller in France with about 15 stores, last year filed a complaint alleging that Apple favoured deliveries of iPad tablets and iPhones to its own stores and forced it into bankruptcy.

The newspaper said the competition watchdog was also looking into the way Apple sells products on its App Store where consumers can buy everything from newspapers to video games.

Apple France had no comment when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by David Cowell)