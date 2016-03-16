March 16 A German court has ruled against Apple Inc in a case over video streaming patents, handing Kudelski's OpenTV unit a victory in its ongoing intellectual property licensing campaign against major technology companies.

The ruling on Tuesday from the Dusseldorf District Court said Apple products sold in Germany must not use streaming software which infringes OpenTV's patents. (Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco and Georgina Prodhan in Frankfurt; Editing by Leslie Adler)