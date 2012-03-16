By Liana B. Baker
March 16 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission
is examining whether Google deceived consumers by
planting so-called Internet cookies in Apple's Web
browser without users' consent, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
The agency is investigating whether the cookies allowed it
to aim advertising at users of Apple's Safari browser, and also
whether Google violated other rules involving consumers'
consent, Bloomberg cited sources as saying.
The FTC and Google did not immediately respond to a request
for comment late Friday.
Bloomberg reported on Thursday that the FTC had asked Apple
for more information regarding how it incorporates Google's
search function into its products. The Internet search giant has
been accused of using its clout in the search market to shut out
rivals, like travel search, by putting them low in search
results.
In January, regulators expanded a probe to include Google+,
the search giant's new social networking tool, which launched
last June and offers many of the capabilities available on
Twitter and on Facebook.