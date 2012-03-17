By Liana B. Baker
March 16 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission
is examining whether Google deceived consumers by
planting so-called Internet cookies in Apple's Web
browser without users' consent, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
The agency is investigating whether the cookies allowed it
to aim advertising at users of Apple's Safari browser, and also
whether Google violated other rules involving consumers'
consent, Bloomberg cited sources as saying.
A Google representative responded in an email to Reuters
that the company created a temporary communication link from
Safari with Google's servers that helped ascertain whether
Safari users were also signed into Google and had opted for
personalized ads and other content.
However, the Safari browser contained functionality that
then enabled other Google advertising cookies to be set on the
browser, the email said.
"We will of course cooperate with any officials who have
questions," the email said, adding that the company has been
removing these advertising cookies from Safari browsers.
Bloomberg also reported that the FTC is looking at whether
Google violated a consent decree with the commission signed last
year.
The FTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment
late Friday.
Bloomberg reported on Thursday that the FTC had asked Apple
for more information regarding how it incorporates Google's
search function into its products. The Internet search giant has
been accused of using its clout in the search market to shut out
rivals, like travel search, by putting them low in search
results.
In January, regulators expanded a probe to include Google+,
the search giant's new social networking tool, which launched
last June and offers many of the capabilities available on
Twitter and on Facebook.