BRIEF-Corus Entertainment inks deal to broadcast Star Wars films in Canada
* Corus Entertainment inks deal for exclusive Canadian broadcast rights to iconic collection of Star Wars films
June 25 A U.S. trade panel said on Monday it would revisit an initial ruling that Apple Inc infringed one of four patents asserted by Motorola Mobility, now a Google Inc unit.
The smartphone industry has seen dozens of lawsuits on several continents. The legal challenges are a proxy for the larger fight for market share between Apple and companies that make smartphones that use Google Inc's Android software.
The case is at the International Trade Commission, No. 337-745.
* Corus Entertainment inks deal for exclusive Canadian broadcast rights to iconic collection of Star Wars films
MEXICO CITY, June 8 American investment has stayed steady in a Mexican state that was one of the first to suffer at the hands of U.S. President Donald Trump's drive to bring back jobs from Mexico, the region's economy minister said on Thursday.