By Dan Levine
| CHICAGO, June 20
CHICAGO, June 20 Apple Inc will try to
salvage a high-profile lawsuit against Google Inc's
Motorola Mobility unit on Wednesday at a crucial hearing in the
smartphone patent wars between the two tech companies.
Federal Judge Richard Posner in Chicago will hear Apple
argue why it should be able to seek an order barring the sale of
some Motorola phones. Posner's decision could affect the iPhone
maker's ability to negotiate favorable licensing agreements in
its legal fights against Motorola and other competitors like
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
Apple has waged an international patent war since 2010, part
of its attempt to limit growth of Google's Android, the world's
best-selling mobile operating platform. Opponents of Apple,
meanwhile, say it is using patents too aggressively in its bid
to stamp out the competition.
Motorola sued Apple in October 2010, a move widely seen as a
preemptive strike. Apple filed its own claims against Motorola
the same month.
Posner issued a series of pretrial rulings that eliminated
nearly all of Motorola's patent claims against Apple, while
maintaining more of Apple's claims against Motorola. That meant
Apple had more to gain at the trial, which had been set to start
last week.
However, earlier this month Posner canceled the trial,
saying in a tentative ruling that neither side could prove
damages. An injunction would be "contrary to the public
interest," Posner wrote.
Yet last week Posner granted Apple's request for a hearing
on a possible injunction, and ordered both sides to submit legal
arguments in advance. Those documents were filed under seal on
Monday.
Motorola may also ask for an injunction on the one patent in
the case that it can still assert against Apple.
A clear victory in one of the U.S. legal cases could
strengthen Apple's hand in negotiating cross-licensing deals,
where companies agree to let each other use their patented
technologies. Apple and Samsung are scheduled for trial July 30
in federal court in San Jose, California.
The Motorola case in U.S. District Court, Northern District
of Illinois, is Apple Inc and NeXT Software Inc v. Motorola Inc
and Motorola Mobility Inc, 11-cv-8540.