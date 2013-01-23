By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 22 Apple co-founder Steve
Jobs threatened to file a patent lawsuit against Palm if that
company's chief executive didn't agree to refrain from poaching
Apple employees, according to a court filing made public on
Tuesday.
The communication from Jobs surfaced in a civil lawsuit
brought by five tech workers against Apple Inc, Google
Inc, Intel Corp and others, alleging an
illegal conspiracy to eliminate competition for each other's
employees and drive down wages.
The defendant tech companies have attempted to keep a range
of documents secret. However, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in
San Jose, California rejected parts of that request, which led
to details of Jobs' 2007 communications with then-Palm chief
executive Edward Colligan becoming part of the public record.
Jobs proposed eliminating competition between the two
companies for talent, according to a sworn statement from
Colligan cited by the plaintiffs.
"Mr. Jobs also suggested that if Palm did not agree to such
an arrangement, Palm could face lawsuits alleging infringement
of Apple's many patents," Colligan said in the statement.
An Apple representative could not immediately be reached for
comment on Tuesday. A spokesman for Hewlett-Packard Co,
which acquired Palm, also could not be reached.
Colligan told Jobs that the plan was "likely illegal," and
that Palm was not "intimidated" by the threat.
"If you choose the litigation route, we can respond with our
own claims based onpatent assets, but I don't think
litigation is the answer," he said.
In 2010, Google, Apple, Adobe Systems Inc, Intel,
Intuit Inc and Walt Disney Co's Pixar unit
agreed to a settlement of a U.S. Justice Department probe that
bars them from agreeing to refrain from poaching each other's
employees.
The Justice Department and California state antitrust
regulators then sued eBay Inc late last year over an
alleged no-poaching deal with Intuit.
In a separate court filing on Tuesday, eBay asked a U.S.
judge to dismiss the government's lawsuits, saying the company
had done nothing wrong.
Antitrust law "does not exist to micromanage the interaction
between the officers and directors of a public company," eBay
said in its filing. A Justice Department spokesman could not
immediately be reached.
Koh is currently mulling whether the civil lawsuit can
proceed as a class action, which would give the plaintiffs more
leverage to extract a large settlement. Plaintiff attorneys have
estimated that damages potentially could run into hundreds of
millions of dollars.
At court hearing last week, Koh cited emails between top
executives as key evidence for plaintiffs, though the judge also
said plaintiffs' economic analysis had "holes."
The Tuesday court filings detail how Google developed its
no-hire agreements. When Google's human resources director asked
then-chief executive Eric Schmidt about sharing its no-cold call
agreements with competitors, Schmidt - now the company's
executive chairman - advised discretion.
"Schmidt responded that he preferred it be shared 'verbally,
since I don't want to create a paper trail over which we can be
sued later?'" he said, according to the court filing. The HR
director agreed.
In an email on Tuesday, Google spokeswoman Niki Fenwick said
Google has "always actively and aggressively recruited top
talent."
Schmidt is scheduled to be questioned by plaintiff lawyers
next month.
The civil case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is In Re: High-Tech Employee Antitrust Litigation,
11-cv-2509.