* Apple US mkt share doubles to 44.9 pct -Kantar
* Google Android share slips to 44.8 pct -Kantar
* ARM, Imagination, Dialog rise around 4 pct
* Apple to take smartphone crown from Samsung
By Tarmo Virki
Jan 25 Suppliers basked in the reflection
of Apple's glowing results on Wednesday after the
company's gold standard iPhones and iPads flew off the shelves
over the holiday sales season.
Apple's forecast-beating fourth-quarter figures late on
Tuesday helped it to beat Google's Android as the
largest smartphone platform in the United States and to regain
the world's largest smartphone maker spot from Samsung
.
Apple's results were spearheaded by sales of the iPhone 4S,
which is packed with technology from British chip designer ARM
, said analyst Nick James at Numis.
Apple accounts for about 10 percent of ARM's technology
revenues, and for about 35 percent of graphics and video chip
designer Imagination's technology revenues, he said.
"It means people are still driven by performance in terms of
having the highest performance, highest functioning devices, and
those tend to have quite a number of ARM-based chips in them."
"It is one of the key things that drove Imagination to come
through to the next level," James added.
Shares in ARM jumped 4.2 percent, while shares in
Imagination were 4.1 percent higher at 1030 GMT.
Analyst Didier Scemama at RBS said that although Apple was
only one of many ARM customers -- the Cambridge-based company
supplies virtually every smartphone and tablet with their cheap
designs -- from a sentiment standpoint there has been a strong
correlation between the two stocks.
"(Apple) should help the whole sector today, but especially
Dialog Semiconductor and other suppliers," said a
Frankfurt-based trader.
Shares in Dialog Semi were up 3.9 percent.
OVERTAKING SAMSUNG
Samsung became the world's largest smartphone maker in the
third quarter, but analysts said the 37 million iPhones sold in
the fourth quarter should easily beat Samsung's expected sales
of around 30 million.
Samsung is due to report on Friday.
Research firm Kantar Worldpanel ComTech said Apple's share
of the U.S. market doubled from a year ago to 44.9 percent in
the October to December period, just beating the total for
Android smartphones, which slipped to 44.8 percent from 50
percent.
"Overall, Apple sales are now growing at a faster rate than
Android across the nine countries we cover," said Dominic
Sunnebo, global consumer insight director at the research firm.
Apple's iPhone 4S also uses chips from Samsung Electronics
, Qualcomm, Toshiba and a host of
smaller semiconductor companies, including TriQuint,
Skyworks Solutions and Avago Technologies Inc.
In stark contrast to Apple's success, sales of handset
makers using Android, including Motorola Mobility, HTC
and Sony Ericsson , have stumbled in
the quarter.