Aug 7 A U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday
that Apple Inc should be able to renew its arguments at
the International Trade Commission that Google Inc's
Motorola Mobility unit violated two patents relating to the
iPhone.
The Federal U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington,
D.C. found that the ITC erred when it invalidated one Apple
patent and found that Motorola didn't infringe another. The
court returned the case to the ITC for further analysis of those
issues, under different legal standards.
An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment, and a Google
spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Apple has been conducting a global litigation campaign
against phone manufacturers that use the Android operating
system, developed by Google.
The iPhone maker had filed a complaint against Motorola in
the ITC in October 2010, which included patents relating to
touch screen technology. Subsequent to the beginning of
litigation, Google acquired Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion.
Companies often bring patent claims at the ITC, where
proceedings move much faster than in the federal courts, and
because the ITC can exclude products from the lucrative U.S.
market.
The case in the Federal Circuit is Apple Inc. vs.
International Trade Commission and Motorola Mobility Inc.,
2012-1338.