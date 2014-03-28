(Adds background, quote from ruling)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 28 A U.S. judge on Friday
rejected a request from Apple, Google and two
other tech companies to win judgment before trial in a class
action lawsuit alleging a scheme to drive down wages among tech
workers.
Tech workers have sued the companies, alleging they
conspired to avoid competing for each other's employees in order
to avert a salary war. Trial is scheduled to begin in May.
Apple, Google, Intel and Adobe argued that any no-hire
agreements between the companies were reached independently, and
were not part of an overarching conspiracy. However, U.S.
District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California rejected that
argument.
"That the agreements were entered into and enforced by a
small group of intertwining high level executives bolsters the
inference that the agreements were not independent," she wrote.
Representatives for Apple, Google and Adobe could not
immediately be reached for comment. An Intel spokesman said the
company is studying the ruling.
The case began in 2011 when five software engineers sued
Apple, Google, Adobe Systems Inc, Intel Corp and others,
alleging a conspiracy to suppress pay by agreeing not to recruit
or hire each other's employees.
These defendants were accused of violating the Sherman Act
and Clayton Act antitrust laws by conspiring to eliminate
competition for labor, depriving workers of job mobility and
hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation.
The case has been closely watched in Silicon Valley, with
much of it built on emails among top executives, including the
late Apple Chief Executive Officer Steve Jobs and former Google
Chief Executive Officer Eric Schmidt.
Walt Disney Co's Pixar and Lucasfilm units and Intuit Inc
have already agreed to a settlement, with Disney paying about $9
million and Intuit paying $11 million.
At a hearing this week, attorneys for Google and the
plaintiffs said they were "making progress" in settlement talks.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is In re: High-Tech Employee Antitrust Litigation,
U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No.
11-02509.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by David Gregorio)