By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 2
granted final approval to a $415 million settlement that ends a
high profile lawsuit in which workers accused Apple, Google and
two other Silicon Valley companies of conspiring to hold down
salaries.
The plaintiffs alleged that Apple Inc, Google Inc
, Intel Corp and Adobe Systems Inc
agreed to avoid poaching each other's employees, thus limiting
job mobility and, as a result, keeping a lid on salaries.
In a ruling on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in
San Jose, California, found the deal was fair to the thousands
of plaintiff workers in the class action.
Attorneys representing those workers had asked for about $81
million in fees. However, Koh decided such an award would be an
inappropriate "windfall" for the lawyers, and awarded about $40
million instead.
The antitrust class action lawsuit was filed in 2011. It has
been closely watched because of the possibility that big damages
might be awarded and for the opportunity to peek into the world
of some elite U.S. tech firms.
The case was based largely on emails in which Apple
co-founder Steve Jobs, former Google Chief Executive Officer
Eric Schmidt and some of their rivals detailed plans to avoid
poaching each other's prized engineers.
The case is In Re: High-Tech Employee Antitrust Litigation,
U.S. District Court, Northern District of California 11-cv-2509.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Robert Birsel)