May 23 Four major Silicon Valley companies have
formally agreed to pay $324.5 million to settle claims brought
by employees accusing them of colluding not to poach each
other's talent.
The settlement, between Apple Inc, Google Inc
, Intel Corp, Adobe Systems Inc and
roughly 64,000 workers, was disclosed in papers filed late
Thursday with the federal court in San Jose, California.
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh has been asked to preliminarily
approve the accord at a June 19 hearing, over an objection by
one of the four named plaintiffs. That plaintiff, Michael
Devine, said the settlement let the companies off too easily.
The payout was originally reported by Reuters but not
officially confirmed. Lawyers for the plaintiffs may seek up to
25 percent of the settlement amount in legal fees.
Filed in 2011, the lawsuit accused Silicon Valley companies
of conspiring to keep wages down and limit competition.
The case has been closely watched because of the potential
$9 billion of damages sought, and its insight into how Silicon
Valley operates.
Among the revelations were pointed emails from Apple
co-founder Steve Jobs that at times admonished then-Google Chief
Executive Eric Schmidt to stop raiding his company.
Thursday's settlement gives workers only a few thousand
dollars each on average.
The companies' combined profit in their latest fiscal years
was about $60 billion, with three-fifths coming from Apple.
In court papers, two law firms representing the plaintiffs
said Devine's objection should not doom what they consider a
fair and reasonable settlement for an antitrust case.
They pointed to a July 2012 jury verdict in the same court,
finding that Toshiba Corp conspired to fix prices in
the liquid crystal display market but awarding just $87 million
of damages, one-tenth of what was sought.
"This settlement is in the best interests of the class and
is fully informed by class counsel's analysis of the evidence,
case law, and risks at trial," Kelly Dermody, a lawyer for the
plaintiffs in the poaching case, wrote in a court filing.
Devine did not immediately respond on Friday to a request
for comment. Dermody and Joseph Saveri, another lawyer for the
plaintiffs, did not immediately respond to similar requests.
Koh on May 16 approved separate settlements totaling $20
million over alleged poaching by Walt Disney Co's
Lucasfilm and Pixar units, and by Intuit Inc.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is In re: High-Tech Employee Antitrust Litigation,
11-02509.
