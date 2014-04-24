By Dan Levine
companies including Apple and Google have agreed to settle a
large antitrust lawsuit over no-hire agreements in Silicon
Valley, according to a court filing on Thursday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
, Google Inc, Intel Inc and Adobe
Systems Inc in 2011, alleging they conspired not to
poach one another's employees in order to avert a salary war.
Trial had been scheduled to begin at the end of May on behalf of
roughly 60,000 workers in the class.
(Reporting by Dan Levine)