SAN JOSE, Calif., June 19 A U.S. judge on
Thursday said she had concerns about approving a $324.5 million
settlement involving Apple, Google and two other tech companies
where they were accused of conspiring to avoid poaching each
other's workers.
Tech workers filed a class action lawsuit against Apple Inc
, Google Inc, Intel Inc and Adobe
Systems Inc in 2011, alleging they conspired to refrain
from soliciting one another's employees in order to avert a
salary war.
The four companies agreed to settle with the plaintiffs in
April for a total of $324.5 million. U.S. District Judge Lucy
Koh in San Jose, California must approve the deal.
At a court hearing on Thursday, Koh said she had "concerns"
about whether the settlement amount was sufficient for the
plaintiffs, though she said she had not made a decision about
approval.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)